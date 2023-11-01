EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Daylight Saving Time is coming to an end this weekend, which means everyone will need to set their clocks back an hour.

Fire departments also encourage everyone to use Daylight Saving Time as a reminder to replace the batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

12 News Meteorologist Catie McNeil spoke with Johnston Fire Marshal and Battalion Chief Tom Marcello about the importance of making sure your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working properly.