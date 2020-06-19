Daily passes for RI state beaches just a click away

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — We all have that checklist of things to remember before heading to the beach.

Now, there’s one more thing you can add to that list: daily beach parking passes can be purchased online for Rhode Island state beaches.

In addition to being more convenient, buying the passes online can also save you time by allowing you to skip the line of cars entering the parking lot.

“You can go into the express lane,” Michael Healey of the R.I. Department of Enviromental Management said. “Now, that does not mean you are going to get in there like ‘snap,’ but it’s going to speed things up considerably.”

Season passes could be purchased online last year, but the new daily option came with the arrival of the state’s new parking vendor, LAZ.

With the new system, your account number is basically just your license plate number.

“Although I have difficulty remembering my license plate, I think most people probably remember their license plate,” Healey added.

The price to park doesn’t change whether you pay online or in person. For Rhode Islanders, it costs $6 on a weekday and $7 on weekends. For non-residents, it’s $12 on weekdays and $14 on weekends.

The express lanes will be installed at larger state beaches like Scarborough, according to Healey, but not smaller ones like Salty Brine, Charlestown Breachway, and East Beach.

Healey also issued a reminder that masks must be worn on the beach unless you can maintain at least six feet of distance from other social groups.

“Not enough people are wearing their masks up on the pavilion, when they go up to get a Del’s Lemonade, or they are picking up their food at the snack bar,” he said.