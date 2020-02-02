Consumers expected to spend $17.2 billion on Super Bowl LIV

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — According to the National Retail Federation, Americans will spend $17.2 billion on the Super Bowl this year. That number is up from the previous all-time high of $15.5 billion in 2016, and $14.8 billion just last year.









It’s also expected that 80% of the $17.2 billion will be spent on food and beverages. One of the more popular food items: pizza.

At Twin’s Pizza in North Providence, preparation began well before Sunday. Co-owner Barbara Chamberlain told Eyewitness News she and her staff were up late preparing on Saturday, since the day is one of their busiest of the year [tied with Christmas Day].

“We were here until 12 o’clock last night,” Chamberlain said.

Staff stayed up late to prep and make the dough for the nearly 600 pizzas they expected to sell.

“We also go through twelve batches of sauce — and that is a lot,” she said.

On a normal weekend night, Chamberlain said that the restaurant normally sends out 400 pizzas.

The restaurant has five pizza ovens – which can accommodate 40 large pizzas at any given time.

Besides pizza, other popular items on the menu include meatballs, lasagna, and buffalo chicken fingers, of which Twin’s Pizza expects to sell 40 pounds.

Even though the New England Patriots are out of the game this year, Chamberlain doesn’t expect much of a downturn in business.

The National Retail Federation expects 193.8 million people will be watching San Fransico and Kansas City battle for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. On average, each one of those viewers will spend $88.65.