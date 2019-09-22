Community of faith gathers to benefit Woodbury Union Church

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — It was a full house at Saint Benedict’s Church on Beach Avenue Sunday afternoon. All to benefit neighboring Woodbury Union Church.

Here at Saint Benedict’s Church in Warwick a concert benefit has just got underway for the Woodbury Union Church. Those bells you hear were saved during last November’s fire. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/qDNxcp4jbo — Torry Gaucher (@TorryGaucher) September 22, 2019

You will recall Woodbury Union Church had to close its doors because of extensive damage from a fire.

The fire happened last year, the day before Thanksgiving. Not missing a beat, St. Benedict’s opened its doors to Woodbury Union just days later for Sunday morning services, and they’ve been there ever since.

The benefit concert was organized by Lincoln Smith, he attends Lakewood Baptists Church in Warwick.

“The last 17-years I have been doing benefit concerts on Palm Sunday night at Lakewood Baptist Church,” said Smith.

“I got to know the people of Woodbury because they have been in every concert that we have had. “

Smith estimated 150-200 people attended the concert, stemming from various groups of faith.

At least 150-200 people here to support Woodbury Union Church and their efforts to rebuild after last years devastating fire @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/OfVKYiaUdA — Torry Gaucher (@TorryGaucher) September 22, 2019

Pastor T.J. DeMarco from Woodbury Union Church told Eyewitness News donations have come from all denominations.

It’s not known how much money was raised during Sunday’s event.

“We’ve had churches from around the country send us checks. St. Paul Evangelical, which is a Lutheran congregation, sent us a check for $19,000,” DeMarco said. “A former minister who helped out here at one point, Presbyterian pastor, has donated $20,000.”

DeMarco adds donations have reached around $100,000 so far.