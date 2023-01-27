EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Dr. Emily Miller, division director of maternal and fetal medicine at Women and Infants Hospital, joined 12 News at 4 Friday to discuss the signs of postpartum depression and when to seek help.
If you or someone you know is in crisis, seek immediate help:
Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741
988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: Call, text or chat 988
Suicide Prevention Lifeline: Call (800) 273-8255
BH Link: Rhode Islanders can call 401-414-LINK (5465)
Kids’ Link RI: Parents can call 1-855-543-5465