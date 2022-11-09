EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Hill’s Mychael Schnell joined 12 News at 4 Wednesday to discuss the outcome of the mid-term elections both locally and nationally.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

☆ Election Results

☆ Interviews

☆ Exclusive Polls

☆ Nesi’s Notes

☆ Voter Guide

☆ Debates

☆ Latest Headlines

☆ App Notifications