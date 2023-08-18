EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Stefan Soloviev, CEO of the Soloviev Group, joined 12 News at 4 Friday to discuss his proposal to save McCoy Stadium.
Watch the full interview in the video above.
by: Kim Kalunian
Posted:
Updated:
by: Kim Kalunian
Posted:
Updated:
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Stefan Soloviev, CEO of the Soloviev Group, joined 12 News at 4 Friday to discuss his proposal to save McCoy Stadium.
Watch the full interview in the video above.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now