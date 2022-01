PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The latest COVID-19 data shows the situation in Rhode Island is trending in the right direction, but the state continues to see a high number of cases and deaths each day.

The R.I. Department of Health provided new week-over-week data on Tuesday and there were declines across the board. The state saw fewer hospital admissions, with 395 last week compared to 574 the week before, while the weekly positivity rate fell from 18.5% to 15.6%