EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Office of Veterans Affairs Director Kasim Yarn joined 12 News at 4 Monday to highlight the nation’s 75th annual Women Veteran Recognition Day.
Watch the full interview in the video above.
by: Kim Kalunian
Posted:
Updated:
by: Kim Kalunian
Posted:
Updated:
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Office of Veterans Affairs Director Kasim Yarn joined 12 News at 4 Monday to highlight the nation’s 75th annual Women Veteran Recognition Day.
Watch the full interview in the video above.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now