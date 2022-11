EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Election Day is just one week away, and 12 News continues to chat with the candidates so voters can make an informed decision when they go to the polls.

In the above video, Democrat James Diossa joins 12 News at 4 to discuss his campaign for Rhode Island general treasurer, cost of living adjustments, and controversy over trips he took as Central Falls mayor.

Diossa’s opponent, Republican James Lathrop, was in studio for an interview last month.