EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thousands of Rhode Islanders will soon vote in the special election to fill David Cicilline’s seat in Congress.

In the above video, Secretary of State Gregg Amore joins 12 News at 4 to discuss what voters need to know ahead of the Sept. 5 primary, along with the latest developments on the signature scandal involving Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos’s campaign.