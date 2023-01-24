EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island League of Charter Schools’ Keith Oliveira joined 12 News at 4 Tuesday to highlight National School Choice Week.
Watch the full interview in the video above.
by: Kayla Fish
Posted:
Updated:
by: Kayla Fish
Posted:
Updated:
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island League of Charter Schools’ Keith Oliveira joined 12 News at 4 Tuesday to highlight National School Choice Week.
Watch the full interview in the video above.
COVID-19 TRACKING: Charts, Maps & Live Interactive Data