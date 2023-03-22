EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green joined 12 News at 4 Wednesday to discuss a resolution that would strongly urge the state to keep two Providence elementary schools open.

Infante-Green also reacted to an “alarming” report that highlights disparities among Rhode Island students given out-of-school suspensions, and provided insight into a Target 12 report regarding special needs students not receiving a proper education.

