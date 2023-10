EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Community Food Bank serves 80,000 people each month at food pantries and meal sites across the state.

They estimate that as many as 1 in 3 households in RI suffer from food insecurity.

In the video above, CEO Andrew Schiff joins 12 News at 4 to discuss their first hunger survey since the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy’s effect on food insecurity, and the Scouting for Food drive.