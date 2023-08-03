EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Liz Tanner joined 12 News at 4 Thursday to provide updates on the Tidewater Landing and Superman building projects.
Watch the full interview in the video above.
by: Kim Kalunian
Posted:
Updated:
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Liz Tanner joined 12 News at 4 Thursday to provide updates on the Tidewater Landing and Superman building projects.
Watch the full interview in the video above.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now