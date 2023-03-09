EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Liz Tanner joined 12 News at 4 Thursday to discuss the latest on the Superman building and the offshore wind industry.
Watch the full interview in the video above.
by: Kim Kalunian, Kayla Fish
Posted:
Updated:
by: Kim Kalunian, Kayla Fish
Posted:
Updated:
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Liz Tanner joined 12 News at 4 Thursday to discuss the latest on the Superman building and the offshore wind industry.
Watch the full interview in the video above.