EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha joined 12 News at 4 Tuesday to discuss the recent hires and promotions in his office, as well as the creation of the Cold Case Unit.

He also gave an update on the investigation into the fire that destroyed the Harborside Inn, as well as the signature scandal involving Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos’ congressional campaign.

Watch the full interview in the video above.