EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island AFL-CIO Secretary and Treasurer Patrick Crowley joined 12 News at 4 Thursday to discuss the meaning of Labor Day and how it is celebrated locally.
Watch the full interview in the video above.
by: Kim Kalunian
Posted:
Updated:
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island AFL-CIO Secretary and Treasurer Patrick Crowley joined 12 News at 4 Thursday to discuss the meaning of Labor Day and how it is celebrated locally.
Watch the full interview in the video above.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now