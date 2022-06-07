EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Dr. Catherine Vieira-Baker of the Rhode Island Psychological Association joined 12 News at 4 Tuesday to talk about how parents can talk to their children about the recent wave of mass shootings across the country.
Watch the full interview in the video above.
Mental Health Resources:
- Rhode Island Psychological Association »
- Effective Child Therapy »
- Gun Violence: Prediction, Prevention and Policy »
- The National Child Trauma Stress Network »
- School Safety and Gun Violence Prevention Messaging »