PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Mayor Brett Smiley joined 12 News at 4 Wednesday to discuss the new PILOT agreement between the city and four institutions, as well as provide an update on the Cranston Street Armory.
by: Kim Kalunian
Posted:
Updated:
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Mayor Brett Smiley joined 12 News at 4 Wednesday to discuss the new PILOT agreement between the city and four institutions, as well as provide an update on the Cranston Street Armory.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now