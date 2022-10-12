EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Massachusetts congressional candidate Jesse Brown joined 12 News at 4 Wednesday to discuss his campaign in the upcoming election.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

☆ Latest Headlines

☆ Exclusive Polls

☆ Interviews

☆ Voter Guide

☆ Debates

☆ Newsmakers

☆ Nesi’s Notes

☆ App Notifications