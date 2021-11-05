Community Focus: How to find help for mental health struggles

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The pandemic has continued to take a massive toll not just on our physical well-being, but our mental health as well.

Children and teenagers in particular have been struggling, and parents may not know how to go about addressing it.

That’s why 12 News brought in an expert, Bradley Hospital President Dr. Henry Sachs, to discuss the numerous resources that are available.

In the above video, Dr. Sachs joins 12 News at 4 to chat about the struggle many people are going through and what parents and the community can do to help.

If you or someone you know is in crisis — there are a number of ways to get assistance.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline has support available 24/7 at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or text with a counselor at 741741.

The Samaritans of Rhode Island also have a hotline at (401) 272-4044, along with a suicide emergency checklist and frequently asked questions.