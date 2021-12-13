Community Focus: Foster Forward Executive Director Lisa Guillette

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Lisa Guillette, executive director of Foster Forward, joined 12 News at 4 to discuss what the nonprofit organization does and its holiday gift distribution effort.
Watch the full interview in the video above.
by: Kim KalunianPosted: / Updated:
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Lisa Guillette, executive director of Foster Forward, joined 12 News at 4 to discuss what the nonprofit organization does and its holiday gift distribution effort.
Watch the full interview in the video above.