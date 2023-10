EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Former Fall River Mayor Sam Sutter joined 12 News at 4 Wednesday to discuss his campaign for the upcoming mayoral election.

Sutter served as mayor for just over a year back in 2015 after defeating then-Mayor Will Flanagan in a recall election, only to lose to Jasiel Correia the following fall.

He will face off against incumbent Mayor Paul Coogan, who has been mayor since January 2020 after Correia was ousted from office.

