EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — About one in eight women experience symptoms of postpartum depression after giving birth, and researchers say that rate is increasing.

Up until recently, treatment was only available through an IV, but this month, the FDA approved the first pill exclusively designed to combat postpartum depression symptoms.

In the above video, Perinatal Attending Psychiatrist Dr. Zobeida Diaz joined 12 News at 4 to explain how the pill works and the positive impact health experts hope it will have.

