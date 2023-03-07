EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Dr. Victoria Heimer-McGinn, an assistant professor at Roger Williams University, joined 12 News at 4 Tuesday to discuss the importance of neuroscience research.

Heimer-McGinn also highlighted Brain Week RI, which she described as a “cerebral celebration” of neuroscience designed to increase public awareness of the progress and benefits of studying the human brain.

“It’s the final frontier of what we know about our own selves,” she said of brain research. “When you have a heart condition, you can get heart transplant. But if you have a mental illness, you can’t get a brain transplant. We have to figure out the complexities of this three-pound mass.”

Brain Week RI starts Saturday and runs through March 18.

Watch the full interview in the video above.