EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Director of the Rhode Island Psychological Association Dr. Michael Brodeur joined 12 News at 4 Thursday to discuss equity, diversity and inclusion in psychology.
Watch the full interview in the video above.
by: Kim Kalunian
Posted:
Updated:
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Director of the Rhode Island Psychological Association Dr. Michael Brodeur joined 12 News at 4 Thursday to discuss equity, diversity and inclusion in psychology.
Watch the full interview in the video above.
COVID-19 TRACKING: Charts, Maps & Live Interactive Data