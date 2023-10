EAST PROVIDENCE (WPRI) — Election Day is just over two weeks away, and the candidates in the special election to replace Congressman David Cicilline are preparing for their last round of campaigning.

Democratic candidate Gabe Amo will be taking on Republican Gerry Leonard on November 7th for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

In the video above, Amo joins 12 News at 4 to discuss a potential government shutdown, Social Security, Medicare and more.