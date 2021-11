SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — While the results of a two-year study on bumblebees in Rhode Island concluded that one species was still around despite not being spotted in more than a decade, it also confirmed that four others have all but vanished from the state.

Elizabeth Varkonyi, a University of Rhode Island (URI) graduate student, worked alongside Professor Steven Alm to conduct a bumblebee survey across the entire state.