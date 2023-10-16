EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The special election to replace David Cicilline in Congress is just three weeks away.
Republican Gerry Leonard is running against Democrat Gabe Amo in the race for Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District seat.
In the video above, Leonard joins 12 News at 4 to discuss several topics, including the search for a new House speaker and the war in Israel.
