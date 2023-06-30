EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Brown University Computer Science Professor Michael Littman joined 12 News at 4 to discuss how dangerous he thinks Artificial Intelligence could become.
Watch the full interview in the video above.
by: Kim Kalunian
Posted:
Updated:
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Brown University Computer Science Professor Michael Littman joined 12 News at 4 to discuss how dangerous he thinks Artificial Intelligence could become.
Watch the full interview in the video above.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now