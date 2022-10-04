EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson joined 12 News at 4 Tuesday to discuss Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux’s efforts to unseat him and why voters should keep him in office.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

