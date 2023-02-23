EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Dr. Elizabeth Brannan from Bradley Hospital joined 12 News at 4 Thursday to discuss the growing number of young people dealing with anxiety and mental health issues.
Watch the full interview in the video above.
by: Kim Kalunian
Posted:
Updated:
by: Kim Kalunian
Posted:
Updated:
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Dr. Elizabeth Brannan from Bradley Hospital joined 12 News at 4 Thursday to discuss the growing number of young people dealing with anxiety and mental health issues.
Watch the full interview in the video above.
COVID-19 TRACKING: Charts, Maps & Live Interactive Data