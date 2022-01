EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha joined 12 News for his monthly segment and discusses data connected to violent crime prosecutions for the month of December, and updates on open investigations.

Neronha also talks about the investigation of Aramis Segura, who was involved in a crash that killed 17-year-old Olivia Passaretti, after her parents called for him to face a murder charge.