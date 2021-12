FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Despite coming off a bye week and having the same record as the Chiefs and Titans, the 9-4 Patriots still own the number-one seed in the AFC because of their win percentage in conference games.

Up next are the 7-6 Colts who remain in the hunt and would make the playoffs as a 6-seed were the season to end today. They feature the NFL's best running back right now in Jonathan Taylor, who leads the league in rushing yards (1,348) and touchdowns (16).