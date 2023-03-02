EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Newly elected Attleboro Mayor Cathleen DeSimone joined 12 News at 4 Thursday to discuss her priorities for the city.

DeSimone won Tuesday’s special election to succeed Paul Heroux, who left office in January after being elected Bristol County sheriff.

She defeated three other candidates: Acting Mayor James DiLisio, former City Councilor John Davis and political newcomer Timothy Barone. She received 2,667 votes or 49%, while DiLisio received 2,279 votes or 42%.

DeSimone also responded to those calling her victory a “surprise win,” since DeLisio was backed by former Gov. Charlie Baker and former Mayor Kevin Dumas, both Republicans.

