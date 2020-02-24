Coast Guard searching for overdue Rhode Island boaters in Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WPRI) — The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Miami is searching for an overdue boat with two Rhode Island men aboard.

Gerald Cook, 81, and his son Peter Cook, 55, were traveling aboard a 52-foot yellow steel vessel called ‘Rome’ from Panama City, Florida to Vero Beach, Florida by the Okeechobee Waterway, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The men were supposed to reach their destination on Tuesday, but never arrived.

Petty Officer 1st Class Ayla Hudson said the U.S. Coast Guard launched its search the following day after being notified by concerned family.

On Sunday, crews continued to search for the vessel by both water and air. Their search has covered more than 31-thousand square miles in the Gulf of Mexico.