Christmas Festival of Lights underway at La Sallette Shrine in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – As Thanksgiving Day comes to a close, another Southern New England tradition is beginning – the Christmas Festival of Lights at La Salette Shrine in Attleboro switched on for the season Thursday evening.

The display has been put on since 1953 and this year has grown to approximately half a million lights spread over 10 acres.

Br. Ronald Taylor supervises the grounds and told Eyewitness News that their crew started putting the display together in September. They were delayed by a microburst that struck the area in early August and downed many trees.

Clopper the donkey also made his return this week – the local celebrity is 24 years old and is in his ninth year of appearances at the Shrine.

The free event runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. every night through January 5.

