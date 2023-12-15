EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Traffic is once again moving in both directions over the Washington Bridge.

Rhode Island State Police confirm that the new “bypass lanes” on I-195 West were opened to traffic around 1:00 a.m. Friday morning.

The Rhode Island DOT said on Thursday that they hoped those lanes would be open by Saturday morning, but the work was finished ahead of that schedule.

The westbound lanes of the Washington Bridge were closed Monday afternoon for emergency repairs, forcing drivers from East Providence to take lengthy detours to cross into Providence.

Stay with 12 News this Morning starting at 4:30 a.m. for updates on this breaking overnight news.