FAIR HAVEN, M.A. (WPRI) — The U.S. Coast Guard says a body found on West Island yesterday, is believed to be the body of a missing fisherman.

Around 1:30 a.m. on July 1st, crew members of the commercial fishing vessel Susan Rose noticed one person wasn’t on board, according to Petty Officer Ryan Noel.

Susan Rose is a 77-foot fishing vessel based out of Point Judith that normally has four crew members on board, Noel said.

The boat arrived in New Bedford around 8 a.m. with a Coast Guard vessel following behind. A source told 12 News the boat was offloading its catch of squid.

On July 2nd the USCG said in a social media post that they “suspended the search for the fisherman from the F/V Susan Rose pending further developments.”

The Coast Guard said the search, which covered just over 1,000 square nautical miles, consisted of two helicopters from Air Station Cape Cod, and six patrol boats.

Massachusetts State Police and the Medical Examiner are investigating. The victim has not been officially identified at this time.