PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Winter is coming, which means snow is right around the corner.

The city of Pawtucket has announced that its Youth to Senior Shoveling Program is now accepting requests from those who need help shoveling.

Through the program, Pawtucket residents 65 years and older can add their names to a list to be paired with a youth volunteer who lives in their neighborhood.

“Seniors should note that this volunteer-based service is not guaranteed, even if they registered early and were placed on a list.,” the city said in a news release. “The service is contingent upon the availability of student volunteers in the specific neighborhood where senior residents live.”

Seniors who participated in last year’s shoveling program must reapply to be placed on a list again this year.

Seniors who are interested can contact Herb Weiss, Deputy Director, Leon Mathieu Senior Center/Pawtucket Division of Senior Services at 401 728-7582 or hweiss@pawtucketri.com.

Volunteers who are interested in the program can call the mayor’s office at (401) 728-0500 ext. 281 or seniorsnowshoveling@pawtucketri.com.