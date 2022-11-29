PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Winter is almost here, which means snow is right around the corner.

The city of Pawtucket has announced that its Youth to Senior Shoveling Program is now accepting requests from residents who need help shoveling.

“The Youth to Senior Snow Shoveling Program is a phenomenal opportunity for our youth to get engaged in our community,” Mayor Donald Grebien said. “With the winter months upon us, we are pleased to once again offer this opportunity to our senior population.”

Through the program, Pawtucket residents 65 years and older can add their names to a list to be paired with a youth volunteer who lives in their neighborhood.

“Seniors should note that this volunteer-based service is not guaranteed, even if they called in early and were placed on the list,” the city said in a news release. “The service is contingent upon the availability of youth volunteers in the specific neighborhood where senior residents have applied.”

Seniors and volunteers who are interested in the program can call the mayor’s office at (401) 728-0500 ext. 281 or send an email.