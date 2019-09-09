Breaking News
Red Sox fire Dave Dombrowski
Wyatt facility board to vote on ‘ICE’ agreement

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) – After a violent incident outside the Wyatt Detention Center in Central Falls nearly a month ago, the facility’s board is set to hold a vote about their agreement with ICE Monday evening.

Five people were hospitalized after a truck driven by a Wyatt corrections officer, plowed into a crowd of protesters, causing an uproar.

The prison has been under scrutiny for several months after entering an agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to house detainees while they await trial.

Protestors are expected to gather outside Monday night’s meeting at 5:30 p.m.

