CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — The Wyatt Detention Facility has been working to fix an issue with their computer system since Nov. 1 after an “incident.”

The facility said they immediately began working with the FBI and an outside cyber security response team to investigate and fix the situation.

Initially, detainee visitation was temporarily suspended out of an abundance of caution but has since resumed.

In a statement on Saturday, the facility said in part, “we are utilizing back-up systems to include key-operated door locks, manual log books and other established protocols deployed in the event of computer issues at the Facility.”

They added that the facility is secure and public safety, the staff and the detainee’s safety has never been compromised.