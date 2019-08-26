Wyatt detainee dies from ‘health-related issues’

Blackstone Valley

by:

Posted: / Updated:
wyatt-detention-center_402046

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — A detainee being held at the Wyatt Detention Facility has died, according to a facility spokesperson.

Spokesperson Chris Hunter tells Eyewitness News detainee Gilbert Delestre was admitted to Rhode Island Hospital’s intensive care unit on Thursday and died early Sunday morning.

While the exact cause of death has yet to be determined, Hunter said Delestre experienced medical complications connected to numerous and previously diagnosed chronic health conditions.

The prison’s warden reviewed Delestre’s access to medical care and, “determined that all Wyatt protocols were followed,” according to Hunter.

Delestre – who was being held for the U.S. Marshals – arrived at the Wyatt July 2. Hunter said the U.S. Marshals have notified Delestre’s family.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams