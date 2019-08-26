Wyatt detainee dies from ‘health-related issues’

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — A detainee being held at the Wyatt Detention Facility has died, according to a facility spokesperson.

Spokesperson Chris Hunter tells Eyewitness News detainee Gilbert Delestre was admitted to Rhode Island Hospital’s intensive care unit on Thursday and died early Sunday morning.

While the exact cause of death has yet to be determined, Hunter said Delestre experienced medical complications connected to numerous and previously diagnosed chronic health conditions.

The prison’s warden reviewed Delestre’s access to medical care and, “determined that all Wyatt protocols were followed,” according to Hunter.

Delestre – who was being held for the U.S. Marshals – arrived at the Wyatt July 2. Hunter said the U.S. Marshals have notified Delestre’s family.