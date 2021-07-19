Wyatt correctional officer, former detainee among 5 charged in drug-smuggling scheme

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A correctional officer at the Wyatt Detention Center is one of five people facing federal charges for smuggling contraband into the prison earlier this year, according to Acting United States Attorney Richard Myrus.

Officer Kaii Almeida-Falcones, 25, is accused of smuggling Suboxone strips into the facility as part of a scheme organized by two current detainees, one former detainee and another man.

The former inmate, identified by Myrus as Roosevelt Dale, 32, of Providence, was released from prison in May 2020 after claiming he was at heightened risk for contracting COVID-19.

Myrus said Dale, alongside Yahaira Cristina Contreras, 29, of Providence, arranged to meet with Almeida-Falcones to provide the officer with the Suboxone strips back in February.

Almeida-Falcones then brought the Suboxone strips into the facility and gave them to inmates Emmanuel Nolasco, 34, and Matthew Pizzaro, 32, to be distributed, according to Myrus.

The smuggling scheme was uncovered on Feb. 15, when Myrus said officers searched Nolasco’s cell and found approximately 70 loose Suboxone strips and a “brick” of 100 strips.

All five individuals are facing federal charges, including drug trafficking and providing contraband in prison.

Almedia-Falones, Dale and Contreras were arrested last Friday. Dale was ordered detained, according to Myrus, while Almedia-Falcones and Contreras were released on conditions.

Both Nolasco and Pizzaro remain incarcerated, however, Pizzaro has since been moved to the United States Penitentiary Hazelton in Bruceton Mills, Virginia. Both will appear in court at a later date.

As part of the investigation, Myrus said Almedia-Falcones was placed on paid leave and told not to return to the facility until advised to do so.