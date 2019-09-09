Wyatt cancels board meeting in anticipation of large turnout

Hundreds are expected to gather outside the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — With a demonstration planned ahead of the Wyatt Detention Center’s Board of Directors meeting Monday night, the facility decided to reschedule the meeting for a later date.

Wyatt spokesperson Chris Hunter said a large public turnout was anticipated and the decision to postpone the meeting will provide the facility with “sufficient time and appropriate safety measures to accommodate members of the public who would like to participate.”

The prison has been under scrutiny for entering an agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to house detainees while they await trial.

Last month, protesters stood in front of the facility, blocking off the entrance. A few hours into the protest, a pickup truck was captured on video driving into a group of demonstrators blocking a staff parking lot.

The driver of the truck – identified as Captain Thomas Woodworth, an employee of the prison – was placed on administrative leave following the incident and has since resigned.

The same group of protesters, who are part of the Jewish youth organization called “Never Again,” had scheduled another demonstration outside the facility before the public board meeting.

Organizer Aaron Regunberg considered the postponement a “temporary victory” for the group and said demonstrators need to be ready to mobilize when the meeting is rescheduled.

“This is a great example of the difference you’re making. The Wyatt and its ICE partners are scared of us,” Regunberg said in an email to members of the youth group. “Together, our community has a lot of power.”

The board meeting was supposed to include a vote on an updated forbearance agreement with the facility’s bondholders, according to Regunberg, but an agenda filed on the Rhode Island Secretary of State’s website does not mention such a vote.

“Our community will continue to prevent business as usual at the Wyatt until we’ve achieved our goal to shut this violent facility down and get ICE out of Rhode Island. If they reschedule this attempted vote, we’ll be there,” Never Again said in a statement. “We will continue to fight against our government’s policy of dehumanization and family separation. When we say, ‘Never again,’ we mean it.”

Hunter said the date and time for the postponed meeting will be released soon.