WooSox carry on PawSox tradition by sending RI boys to World Series

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A 71-year tradition started by the Pawtucket Red Sox is being carried on by the affiliate’s new team.

The Worcester Red Sox have chosen two lucky boys from Pawtucket to fly to Atlanta for Game 3 and Game 4 of the World Series.

“I was just overwhelmed with joy and excitement. I was very happy that I got picked,” said 13-year-old Jeremy Torres.

Torres and 11-year-old Michael Cute both play baseball for the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket. For every game they play, they each earned a ticket that went into a raffle.

“I think I had a total of 10 to 20 tickets in that bucket,” Torres said. “Then they spin a bucket and ten kids out of that bucket get picked out.”

The 10 kids selected won tickets to a WooSox game in August. Torres and Cute said they were just happy to get to go to the game, and never expected winning anything else.

“They had us go on the field and they picked out two tickets from a hat. It was my ticket and Michael Cute’s ticket,” Torres recalled. “I was just overwhelmed – I can’t even describe it. It was just a lot of joy. It’s just really living a dream.”

The boys will be accompanied by their fathers on the all-expenses-paid trip that includes World Series tickets, airline tickets, hotel accommodations and some spending money. They leave from Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport on Friday.

“It’s gonna be great. Two good teams playing each other,” Cute said.

Both boys wish they could be cheering on the Boston Red Sox at the World Series, but will be settling for the Atlanta Braves.

“Even though I’m a Red Sox fan, I want the Atlanta Braves to win because the Red Sox lost to Houston and all that mumbo jumbo,” Torres said. “It’s a great opportunity and I’m glad I’m a part of the Boys & Girls Club program and they provided me this opportunity.”