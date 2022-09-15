WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The 44th Autumnfest Parade is just a few weeks away, but organizers are still welcoming more people to participate.

“We welcome all organizations to be a part of the great Autumnfest Parade experience. Some groups have already reached out to us, but there is always room for more,” parade coordinator Tom Gray said.

Whether you’re with the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, a sports team, dance studio, or other organization, there is still time to enter a float in the parade.

Thousands of people come out each year to watch the parade, which is broadcast live on Woonsocket radio stations. The parade is also streamed online.

If your group or organization is interested in participating in the 44th Autumnfest Parade, contact Tom Gray at (401) 767-7985 or email parade@autumnfest.org.