WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The YMCA in Woonsocket announced earlier this week that after 10 years, its doors would be closing Jan. 1, 2024.

According to YMCA officials, the branch has been operating at a deficit for several years and had required subsidies of over $350,000 each year.

Many of the Woonsocket YMCA’s 900 members have already reported transferring their membership to a different branch, according to Jeffrey Merhige, the president and CEO of YMCA of Pawtucket.

In a letter to staff, Merhige explained that the shutdown comes after the careful consideration and evaluation of numerous factors.

“We understand that this news may raise concerns about your employment and

benefits,” Merhige said in the letter. “Our priority is to assist you in finding suitable employment within other branches of our Association.”

He continued, “Our Human Resources department will be available to provide guidance, support,

and resources to help you navigate this process.”

Members and employees were instructed to reach out to the YMCA Chief Human Resources Officer, Ashley Filipp, at (401) 889-2567 or afilipp@ymcapawt.org.